A Lyerly resident faces a felony drug charge after being found with meth at a traffic stop in West Rome, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Nicholas Hines, 38, was in jail Thursday with a bond set at $5,700.
Hines was stopped by Rome police near the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Lyons Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for an undisclosed traffic violation.
During a search of the vehicle, the officer found two open containers of beer and a pipe with methamphetamine in the bowl.
Hines is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and the misdemeanors driving on a suspended or revoked license and having open containers of alcohol.
Police: Man who threw beer can from car had drugs
A driver who reportedly swerved across the center line of a road in Cave Spring and was seen by police tossing a beer can out of the window is facing a felony drug charge stemming from the incident
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Carlton Hestely, 40, was being held without bond Thursday night on a felony probation violation.
He was seen swerving across the road at the intersection of Gadsden and Fosters Mill roads just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. When he was stopped by Cave Spring Police he admitted to having smoked marijuana and taken Xanax pills.
Hestely is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, open container violation, illegal dumping and failure to maintain a lane
Man charged with false imprisonment
A Rome man is charged with felony false imprisonment after he reportedly grabbed a woman by the throat and refused to give back the keys to her vehicle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nahunta Sharon Finley, 41, was being held without bond Thursday after his arrest on a felony warrant.
Finley held a woman against her will on Aug. 7, 2019, as they were riding in her vehicle. The warrant states that when she asked for the keys, Finley refused and grabbed her by the throat before punching her in the face.
He is also charged with a felony probation violation and misdemeanor counts of contempt of court, stop sign violation, driving on a suspended or revoked license, obstruction of officers and driving on the approach of an emergency vehicle.
There is also a hold for the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office on undisclosed charges and outstanding warrants requiring child support purge payments totaling $6,000.
Rome man jailed on stalking charge
A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated stalking after he reportedly violated a condition of his bond by showing up at a room at the Royal Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Fredrick Carnell Long, 60, was in jail without bond Thursday night.
When police came to the motel, Long refused to open the door to the room. He is accused of making physical contact with someone he had been ordered to stay away from. He was also charged with misdemeanor obstruction of police.
Doug Walker, associate editor