Chattanooga junior forward Eboni Williams was named the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO and the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association Player of the Week Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Williams helped the Mocs to a 3-1 mark last week that included a last-second victory at Austin Peay and wins over Georgia Southern and Georgia State at the GSU Holiday Classic. She averaged 19.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game and shot .500 on the week.
She scored a team-high 14 points in the Mocs’ last-second win at Austin Peay with three assists, two steals and a career-high four blocked shots. She was UTC’s leading scorer against Austin Peay, shooting 41.7 percent from the field and grabbing three steals. She just missed a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds.
At the 2020 GSU Holiday Classic in Atlanta, Williams scored 20 points in the Mocs win over Georgia Southern and was one of five players in double figures for UTC. She recorded eight rebounds and a season-high four assists.
Against host Georgia State, Williams scored a career-high 30 points and snared her first double-double of the season with 10 rebounds. The Hoover, Ala., native made both 3-point attempts and was 6-of-8 from the free throw line.
Williams is ranked among the best in the SoCon in eight statistical categories including fourth in scoring (14.9) and rebounding (6.8) and third for blocked shots (1.4).
The Mocs were slated to return to action Tuesday, Dec. 29 at North Alabama. It will be just the second meeting between the two programs and first since Dec. 1987.