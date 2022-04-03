Malachi Smith (left) added the Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award to his resume last week. Smith was also the Men’s Basketball Player of the Year in Southern Conference for the 2021-2022 season.
Chattanooga Mocs sophomore guard Malachi Smith was named the 2022 Lou Henson National Player of the Year as Collegeinsider.com announced a plethora of yearly awards last Friday.
The Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award is presented annually to the top mid-major player in NCAA Division I basketball. Smith is the second Southern Conference player to win the award (Fletcher Magee, Wofford, 2019) since its inaugural crowning in 2010.
“I can’t even speak. It’s such a blessing,” said Smith after finding out he claimed the honor. “It’s something that is showing off that all the hard work is paying off.
“There’s so many great names on that list this year and everyone is very deserving of the award. For them to pick me? It’s just a blessing and an honor.”
Smith was named the 2022 Southern Conference Player of the Year after a historic scoring season at the point. Smith was the only player in NCAA Division I basketball that posted at least 600 points, 200 rebounds, 50 assists, 50 steals and 50 3-point field goals made, and one of eight players with a stat line of 50 percent on field goals, 40 percent on 3-pointers and 80 percent on free throws.
The Belleville, Ill., native scored the most points in a single season (D-I era) in program history with 696 and has amassed 1,115 career points at UTC in just two seasons. He ended the season averaging 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game to lead the squad to a 27-8 record and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
The Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award is named for the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach, who won 775 games in 41 seasons.