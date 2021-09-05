Newcomer Justine Glass led a strong contingent of Mocs Friday night at the Foothills Invitational at the Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala. The women’s cross country team took first ahead of Auburn while the men were second to the Tigers.
Glass finished third with a time of 14:35.69 in the 4-kilometer women’s race. She was followed immediately by teammate Lesley Green who was fourth with a time of 14:41.87 and Makenzie Jones in fifth at 14:44.34.
“Girls ran as a team very well,” head coach Andy Meyer said. “Coach [Ty] Griffin had them prepared well. They hung back and worked hard the last part of the race. Justine, Lesely and Makenzie were our leaders together with Emma and Ashtyn right behind.”
Emma Russum placed 10th for UTC with a time of 15:05.61 and Ashtyn Hagood was the final scoring runner for UTC one spot back at 15:09.75.
Also racing for the Mocs was former LaFayette High School standout Hannah Dearing, who crossed the line in 17:14.18.
“The guys slowly worked through the field,” Meyer said. “Jonathan, Ryan and Aaron finished strong with Jasper and Kaigen rounding out the Top Five.”
Jonathan Boyd led the Mocs on the course placing fifth behind a quad of Auburn runners with a time of 15:42.42 in the men’s 5-kilomter race. Ryan Phillips was two spots back at 15:46.33 and Aaron Isbell was 10th overall with a time of 15:51.61 for the rookie.
Jasper Wilson and Kaigen Mulkey placed back-to-back in 18th and 19th respectively. Wilson, the former Gordon Lee High School standout, crossed the finish line with a time of 16:24.99 and Mulkey was steps behind at 16:30.87.
“Both teams executed their plans well and showed a great fitness level for this early,” Meyer said. “I’m very pleased with our placings and were we are at this early in the season.”
The Mocs will return to action Friday, September 17 at the North Alabama Showcase. The race will be run in Huntsville, Ala., and serve as a preview meet for the NCAA South Region Meet to be run in mid-November on the same course.