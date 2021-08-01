The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s track and field team was recently named to the All-Academic Team by the United State Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association in a release by the USTFCCCA.
The Mocs posted a 3.5569 overall team GPA and ranked 64th out of 253 teams. Of the six Southern Conference schools named to the list, Chattanooga was second after Samford. Eight schools in Tennessee made the list, including Lipscomb with the state’s highest GPA at 3.69 followed by Vanderbilt at 3.65. UTC was fourth after Belmont.
Nine of the Mocs track and field student-athletes were named to the Southern Conference All-Academic Team. Twenty-three were named to the Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll with 15 earning the SoCon Commissioner’s Medal with a GPA of 3.8 or better.
Eight student-athletes maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA including Carley Burt, Julianna McReynolds, Ashlynd Broling Miller, Emma Russum, Imani Bryant, Nicole Buehrle, Emmy Davis and Heritge High School graduate Madelyn Thompson.
This is the 13th year the Mocs have been named an all-academic team by the USTFCCCA.