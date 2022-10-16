The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team upped its winning streak to four after sweeping Alabama A&M in its final non-conference match of the season on Sunday afternoon inside Maclellan Gymnasium.
Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 11-12 overall this season. Alabama A&M fell to 4-19 overall following the loss.
Chattanooga controlled the match from the jump after claiming a 25-16 victory in the opening set before rolling to a 25-12 decision in the second to build a 2-0 lead. The Mocs would close out the match with a 25-19 victory in the third after hitting .281 as a team during the set.
“It was a really good weekend of volleyball for us,” said head coach Julie Torbett. “We’re really starting to gel as a team and it’s great to see things come together.
“We’re excited for the second half of conference play starting next weekend at Wofford and Furman.”
Chattanooga had all 16 available players see action on Sunday with eight of the 16 recording multiple kills. Nailah Jones (.385) and Halle Olson (.211) paced the team with six kills each, while Marcelle Baez-Carlo (.182) and Coniah Davis (.250) followed with four. Baez-Carlo added two block assists, while Olson added in six digs to aid defensively.
Paige Gallentine led the match with 14 digs and was also one of four Mocs with a pair of service aces. Lauren Baker trailed with eight digs and added in three kills, while Makenzie Jordan posted six digs in the victory.
Elaine Redman led the team with 15 assists in her return to action, in addition to two aces, while Sophia Bossong added 12 assists and two aces as well. The duo combined to assist on 27 of the team’s 33 kills during the match.
Chattanooga returns to Southern Conference action this Friday and Saturday when it travels to Wofford and Furman, respectively. The Mocs opened league action this season against the Terriers and Paladins at home and defeated both to start out 2-0.
Match coverage links will be located on the schedule page at GoMocs.com when available.