The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program and first-year head coach Julie Torbett have announced dates, times and specific camp options, as well as open registration for the upcoming 2022 summer camp season.
Here is a list of the full slate, which is open to all participants. For complete information and how to register, please visit ChattanoogaVolleyballCamps.com.
FATHER/DAUGHTER CLINIC
The Father/Daughter clinic is a chance to celebrate Father’s Day and enjoy playing volleyball together. K-4th groups will learn how to help each other grow and improve by working on basic fundamental skills, 5th-8th groups will learn how to play partner games and continued skill development, 9th-12th groups will play partner games and mixed doubles, as well as mixed six teams for a fun afternoon of father/daughter time.
The date will be June 19 from 2-4 p.m. at a cost of $75 a pair.
SCRAPPY’S BOYS AND GIRLS CAMP
Scrappy’s Volleyball Camp is designed for boys and girls who are just starting out in the sport. Basic techniques for passing, serving, setting, and attacking will be the focus in this fun environment. An annual membership to the Scrappy’s Kids Club is included.
This camp is for grades K-4th on June 28-29 from 9-11 a.m. at a cost $100.
FULL DAY SKILL CAMPS (MIDDLE SCHOOL)
The Middle School Day Camp is specifically for players who are interested in playing volleyball on their middle school or local club volleyball team. All skills will be covered, and the camp will incorporate game play.
This camp is for grades 5th-8th on June 15 and 16 and again on July 20 from 9 a.m.-4p.m. at a cost of $125, which includes lunch.
HIGH SCHOOL ADVANCED SKILLS CAMP
The High School Advanced Camp is designed for high school female athletes looking to take their game to the next level. All skills will be covered and the camp will incorporate game play.
This camp is for grades 9th-12th on June 15 from 6-9 p.m. at a cost of $100.
POSITIONAL CAMPS
The Serving and Defensive skills clinic will be focused on various techniques for serving as well as advancing your passing skills through ball control, serve receive and defense.
The Setting and Attacking positional clinic is for setters and middle, outside, and rightside attackers to focus on overall technique, as well as learn strategies to advance their knowledge in the position.
This camp is for grades 5th-12th on June 28-29 from 2-6 p.m. at a cost $100, which includes a snack.
COLLEGE PROSPECT CAMP
The College Prospect Camp is recommended for advanced-level athletes looking to compete and be recruited at the collegiate level. Training will include advanced positional specific techniques and strategies. Athletes will also compete in game-like situations. Athletes will be expected to have an intermediate level of fitness, skills, and knowledge about the game.
This camp is for grades 8th-12th on July 20-22 at a cost of $375 or $250 for a commuter.
PARENTS NIGHT OUT CAMP
Parents Night Out is a camp conducted by the Chattanooga volleyball players and staff to provide a volleyball skill instruction session, pizza, and a movie. Bring a friend and parents plan a night out. Sibling and employee discounts are available.
This camp is for grades 2nd-8th on July 8 from 6-11 p.m. at a cost $100, which includes dinner.
TEAM CAMP
The Team Camp is for junior varsity and varsity high school level teams that would like an opportunity to train together before the upcoming high school season. The camp will have some focus on position play, but will primarily be team play. Drills and sessions will be designed to help teams raise their level of play through team defense, serve receive, and offensive systems.
This camp will be July 22-24 at a cost $200 per player.
More information on these camps can be found at GoMocs.com.