Chattanooga Valley Middle School’s soccer teams both fell to Lakeview on Thursday by identical 4-1 scores in a pair of NGAC matches.
George Bednar scored the lone goal for the Eagles, while CarrieAnn Hill found the net for the Lady Eagles. Head coach Deborah Rosenbloon cited Deborah Guiterrez and Serenity Yepez-Martinez as offensive standouts for the CVMS girls, while Jocelyn Mitchell and Bailey Casto were defensive standouts.
Individual scoring for Lakeview had not been provided as of press time.
Saddle Ridge wins scrimmages
Addison Sanders scored two goals and the Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs picked up a 4-3 home win over Rossville in scrimmage match last Monday. Ryleigh Ramey and Lexi Underwood also found the net for Saddle Ridge, while Maddi Underwood and A.J. Yates were listed as standouts.
Maria Ronda had a hat trick for the Lady Bulldogs, while McKenzey Moore picked up an assist on Ronda’s second goal of the night.
The boys’ scrimmage had to be halted early due to darkness, but not before the Mustangs racked up three goals, two from Elijah Decker and one from Riley Ledford.
The Mustangs also scrimmaged LaFayette on Thursday and got a goal from Decker in a 1-1 tie with the Ramblers. Spencer Chadwick provided the assist.
No further information was provided as of press time.