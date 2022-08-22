Tennis is back.
The Chattanooga Mocs men’s and women’s tennis programs announced its 2022 fall schedules this past Thursday as first serve is just weeks away in September.
Both squads return a ton of talent to the 2022-23 lineups, in addition to adding talent from both the scholastic and collegiate transfer ranks. The men’s and women’s teams both begin the season on September 16 in separate events.
The men’s team kicks off the fall campaign at the Samford Invitational in Birmingham, Ala. (Sept. 16-18). Select student-athletes will compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Oct. 1-9) and the Ohio Valley Regionals in Louisville, Ky. (Oct. 13-17).
Chattanooga will then host a pair of home events, including the annual Steve Baras Fall Classic, which takes place at the UTC Tennis Center (Oct. 28-30). Before the Classic, the program will welcome back its alums for the UTC Alumni Match on Oct. 22.
The fall slate rounds out in Belton, S.C. for the Southern Conference Fall Invitational (Nov. 4-6).
“We certainly have a solid fall schedule this year with plenty of strong competitions,” said men’s head coach Chuck Merzbacher. “This fall season helps us train and prepare for the spring, and our guys will be ready for the spring season for sure.”
Meanwhile, the women’s team will begin its fall schedule in Clarksville, Tenn. at the Austin Peay Fall Invite (Sept. 16-18). The team will head to Murfreesboro, Tenn. for the MTSU Hidden Dual before select student-athletes compete in the ITA All-American Championships (Oct. 1-9) in Cary, N.C.
The back half of the schedule sees the program compete in the Georgia Southern Invite in Statesboro, Ga. (Oct. 7-9) before the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals (Oct. 19-23) in Knoxville, Tenn. The slate finishes in Belton for the SoCon Fall Invitational (Nov. 4-6).
“The women played a lot of tournaments this summer and it’s exciting to see how much they progressed,” head coach Chad Camper explained. “Our fall schedule has a lot of tough opponents, but I feel this team is capable of great things this season and it needs to start right off the bat.”
