The Chattanooga Mocs were in the market for an offensive line coach. In the market is now past tense as Coach Rusty Wright added Assumption offensive coordinator Tommy Galt to the veteran unit.
Galt is entrusted to lead one of the most dominant and experienced lines at the FCS level. That room boasts Jacobs Blocking Awardee Cole Strange and first team All-Southern Conference McLendon Curtis. The Chattanooga natives form the best guard tandem in the league. Tackles Harrison Moon and Colin Truett return along with Kyle Miskelley providing a front unit that has two seasons starting together.
“Excited to have Tommy here,” Wright explained. “His experience and knowledge of the position is going to be really good in that room both with the older guys we’ve got and the young guys we need to develop. He’s done that every level.
“He fits in with what we’re trying to accomplish and how we want to get things done in building on what we’ve started.”
Galt comes to the Scenic City from Assumption University in Worcester, Mass. He coached two seasons there with 2020 skipped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His offenses were prolific averaging nearly 36 points per game. The Hounds led the Northeast 10 and ranked 21st nationally with a 37.2 scoring average in 2018.
Assumption also led the league in first downs, rushing touchdowns and yards per game in 2018. His offensive lines registered four All-NE10 honors including first team All-American Quentin Hall and NE10 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019.
Galt’s experience ranges from FBS to DII. He was the offensive line coach for Fordham in 20178 helping the Rams to 371.7 yards of total offense per game with an All-Patriot League performer, Nick Zakelj, up front. That came after two campaigns as offensive grad assistant/assistant OL coach at Penn State.
His time with the Nittany Lions including two bowl appearances at the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl and the 2017 Rose Bowl which came after claiming the 2016 Big Ten crown. He assisted with tight ends in 2015 and was the interim TE coach against Georgia in Jacksonville, before the epic battle with USC in the 103rd Rose Bowl a year later.
He went to Happy Valley from North Greenville where spent two campaigns as offensive line/tight ends coach and run game coordinator in 2013 and ‘14. The Crusaders amassed more than 400 yards of total offense per game over those two seasons culmination in a 2014 Victory Bowl win over Shorter. He worked on staff there with offensive coordinator Joe Pizzo.
Galt got his coaching start in 2009 at Towson as an offensive quality control coach. That led to three years at South Carolina. It began as a strength and conditioning GA in 2010 and followed up with two years as tight ends coach/offensive GA. He was a cog in two 11-win campaigns with two bowl wins. HE was interim RB coach at the 2013 Outback Bowl win over Michigan a year after claiming the Capital One Bowl against Nebraska in 2012.
He’s a 2009 graduate of Maryland where he played tight end and was reserve long snapper. He made 39 appearances and started as a senior for then offensive coordinator James Franklin, now the PSU Head Coach.