Charlie Stephens, 51, is running on the Republican ticket for the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners District 4 seat in the May 24 general primary. He is the incumbent and has one opponent. Stephens has lived in Catoosa County his entire life. Here’s some more information he provided us.
Education background
Ringgold High School graduate, 1988
Walker Technical Institute of Technology,1989
Graduated University of Georgia/Carl Vinson Institute of Government
Work background
American Consumers: management
Shaw Industries: maintenance, management
Stephens Sanitation Service: Owner/operator
Local businessman for over 26 years
Political experience
Catoosa Board of Commissioners, District 4 (currently serving)
Volunteer work
Youth Fastpitch Softball
Director of Tri-State Fastpitch Association for last 18 years
Former Catoosa County firefighter, Station 1
Memberships/associations
Association of County Commissioners of Georgia
National Association of Counties
Why should voters trust you?
Honesty and integrity is a character that you as a person show others by their actions in different chapters of your life. I am a proven trusted person in my community. I have stood by my word in standing up for my constituents of District 4 and all citizens of Catoosa County.
What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?
I feel a quarterly report to the citizens would bring more transparency to government locally and at the state level.
People who have influenced your thinking
My dad, Charles S. Stephens Sr., and my mother, Janice Stephens, are the biggest influence of my life. They taught me to be the person I am today. They taught me to love everyone, treat all people with respect no matter what is their value. We should look at all citizens in government the same no matter if you are wealthy or the less fortunate. I myself believe in all citizens of Catoosa County and I have proven my qualities as a commissioner for all citizens.
A favorite quote or book
Quote: “Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile.” - Albert Einstein