Charlie Stephens, 51, is running on the Republican ticket for the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners District 4 seat in the May 24 general primary. He is the incumbent and has one opponent. Stephens has lived in Catoosa County his entire life. Here’s some more information he provided us.

Education background

  • Ringgold High School graduate, 1988
  • Walker Technical Institute of Technology,1989
  • Graduated University of Georgia/Carl Vinson Institute of Government

Work background

  • American Consumers: management
  • Shaw Industries: maintenance, management
  • Stephens Sanitation Service: Owner/operator
  • Local businessman for over 26 years

Political experience

  • Catoosa Board of Commissioners, District 4 (currently serving)

Volunteer work

  • Youth Fastpitch Softball
  • Director of Tri-State Fastpitch Association for last 18 years
  • Former Catoosa County firefighter, Station 1

Memberships/associations

  • Association of County Commissioners of Georgia
  • National Association of Counties

Why should voters trust you?

Honesty and integrity is a character that you as a person show others by their actions in different chapters of your life. I am a proven trusted person in my community. I have stood by my word in standing up for my constituents of District 4 and all citizens of Catoosa County.

What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?

I feel a quarterly report to the citizens would bring more transparency to government locally and at the state level.

People who have influenced your thinking

My dad, Charles S. Stephens Sr., and my mother, Janice Stephens, are the biggest influence of my life. They taught me to be the person I am today. They taught me to love everyone, treat all people with respect no matter what is their value. We should look at all citizens in government the same no matter if you are wealthy or the less fortunate. I myself believe in all citizens of Catoosa County and I have proven my qualities as a commissioner for all citizens.

A favorite quote or book

Quote: “Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile.” - Albert Einstein

How voters can contact you

