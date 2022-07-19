The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its annual State of Industry Event on Thursday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to noon at Calhoun Performing Arts Center at 520 Oothcalooga St. in downtown.
Dr. Roger Tutterow, a world-renowned economist, professor at Kennesaw State University, where he holds the Hennsler Financial Endowed Chair, and Director of the University’s Econometric Center, will be the keynote speaker.
“Gordon County wants to know what lies ahead for the local economy, so Dr. Tutterow’s economic forecast will be a timely, informative topic for our members and guests,” said Kathy Johnson, Chamber President. “We are fortunate to have such an accomplished professional at our event and look forward to his presentation.”
Chris Tarpley, Vice-President of Human Resources for Shaw Industries Group and the Chamber’s 2022 Board Chair also is pleased to welcome Dr. Tutterow. “I have had the\ opportunity to hear Dr. Roger Tutterow’s ‘state of the economy’ address on an annual basis at the Georgia Association of Manufacturers conference,” said Tarpley. “In his address, he offers insight into our global, national, state, and local economies.
Dr. Tutterow’s analysis into all business sectors provides insight for all his audiences to understand the path the economy is taking. For our community to have this opportunity to listen to one of the most renowned economists in the world will be a wonderful experience.”
Sponsors at the President’s Circle level include First Bank of Calhoun, Georgia Power, Gordon County, HMTX Industries, Mannington Mills, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries Group, and Starr-Mathews Agency.
Sponsors at the Engineer’s Circle level include Calhoun-Gordon Council for a Literate Community, City of Calhoun, Development Authority of Gordon County, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, North Georgia EMC, and Nourison. Innovator’s Circle sponsors are Calhoun City Schools, Chick-Fil-A Calhoun, Fox Systems, Gordon County Schools, Liberty Tire, and Momon Construction.