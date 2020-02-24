The Walker County Chamber of Commerce looked to the future while celebrating 2019’s accomplishments Feb. 6 at its annual awards dinner.
The chamber started some new activities last year, including a family camping trip that was part of a series of outdoor events, which were planned to make Walker County’s outdoor recreation more accessible for the public. Walker Rocks, the local tourism initiative, organized the event.
The event was designed to spark interest among tourists and citizens alike, while keeping the chamber and small businesses relevant. Tourism is a continuous focus to pique interest in the community and the businesses which serve it.
The chamber updated its lobby and building. The county partnered with the chamber to make the building more welcoming as a visitor information center.
“It was definitely an eventful year, and I’m looking forward to serving another year on this fantastic board,” 2019 Chairman Alicia Moore said.
In 2020, the public can expect existing efforts to continue, as well as new ideas to be implemented. Tourism will continue to be a priority.
“We’re looking for the next set of entrepreneurs to come into our community. What started out as a small business can be a big business,” said incoming Chairman Tyler Maynor, who expressed an interest in shared work spaces and also noted that the younger demographic of entrepreneurs are more drawn to that kind of working environment.
Other recipients of awards were:
♦ Chamber Member of the Year: Nina Miller
♦ Nonprofit of the Year: Sexual Assault Victims Advocacy Center
♦ Manufacturer of the
♦ Year: Nissin
♦ Small Business of the Year: Solutions to Medicare
♦ Manager of the Year: Maggie Stultz, LaFayette High School principal
♦ Young Professional of the Year: Matt Harris, innovation coordinator for Walker County School System
Keynote speaker Vincent Phipps gave a speech that made a powerful close to a celebratory evening.
“Being a leader” Phipps said, “is about knowing who you are.”