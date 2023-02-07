The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its 63rd Annual Meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, at Georgia Northwestern Technical College.

The event will be sponsored by Chamber members and will include a review of 2022 programs. The agenda also will feature acknowledgements, honors, and awards, as well as the installation of new board members and officers.

