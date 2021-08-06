Membership at the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce has topped the 1,000 mark for the first time ever, according to chamber leaders.
More than 130 volunteers worked the phones for three days this week to bring 181 new businesses into the chamber fold.
The volunteers, working in large teams, manned phone banks at State Mutual Stadium Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
“For us to gain 181 new members puts us over the 1,000-member mark and speaks volumes about our volunteers, Rome and Floyd County businesses, and our community. Rome and Floyd County are thriving,” said Cassandra Wheeler, chairperson of the Rome Floyd Chamber and Regional Director at Georgia Power.
Thomas Kislat, the director of membership and entrepreneurial development at the chamber the campaign exceeded all expectations.
He issued special kudos to the different team chair persons, LaDonna Collins, Cassandra Wheeler, JJ Johnson, Michele Rikard, Braden Keith, Evie McNiece, Rhonda Wallace, Stephanie Nichols and Alma Roman.
“Leadership starts at the top. This is a direct result of the leadership of our chairperson, Cassandra Wheeler, our Board of Directors, and the volunteer leaders who gave their time and resources," said Chamber President Jeanne Krueger. "Also, we thank our new members for joining and our existing members as we welcome, connect, and collaborate for Rome and Floyd County.”
Krueger also issued special thanks to chamber staffers Kislat, Taylor Ritchie and Amber West for their efforts to bring over 100 new members.