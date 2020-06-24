Creative Flooring Solutions announced it will invest more than $70 million in a new manufacturing facility in Calhoun, bringing 300 jobs.
The company, operating as CFL Flooring, makes laminate, wood, and luxury vinyl tile.
“We are thrilled that CFL has chosen Gordon County to expand their business operations to more effectively reach their customer base,” said Gov. Brian Kemp in an announcement released early Wednesday. “The impact of this announcement will be felt across the region as the company seeks to employ 300 hardworking Georgians.”
Shanghai, China-headquartered CFL currently has 3,500 employees at three factories, multiple offices, and distribution centers around the world.
Thomas Baert, owner and president of CFL, said the move to produce goods closer to its customer base marks the next step in plans to become a global company.
The new CFL factory and showrooms in Calhoun will increase the convenience for the company’s partners and distributors, according to Tom Van Poyer, CFL owner and CEO.
“Being able to supply products produced in the United States will allow us not only to sustain our leadership position in product design and product innovation but also create a platform allowing second-to-none service through reduced delivery times,” Poyer said.
CFL will be located at a newly constructed 252,000-square-foot facility at 3576 Highway 41 in Calhoun, with plans to build another 250,000 square feet in the near future. The building is in a privately developed industrial area just north of Adairsville.
The company will be the anchor tenant in the newly developed Gordon County Industrial Park, according to Larry Roye, who chairs the Development Authority of Gordon County.
“CFL will be a strong asset to our community’s industrial base, and we are proud that this company has chosen to expand their global footprint in Calhoun and Gordon County,” said Kathy Johnson, the authority’s president and CEO.
Others involved in the negotiations included Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Kevin Dodson, the Georgia Quick Start program, the Gordon County Chamber and Georgia Power Co.
“Thanks to our logistics network and workforce, Georgia’s manufacturing sector is thriving as we continue to attract leaders in the flooring industry to the state,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson.
New jobs will include positions in management; professional, skilled craftsmen; operators; and laborers. Additional information regarding job inquiries can be directed to jobsUSA@cflflooring.com.