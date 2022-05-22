Jayson Tatum had a pain the neck after Game 3 instead of being one to the Miami Heat.
After a subpar performance, the host Boston Celtics badly need their star forward to regain his form as they try to even the Eastern Conference finals at two wins apiece Monday night.
Tatum never found a groove during Saturday night’s 109-103 loss to the Heat. He made just three of 14 shots and committed six turnovers while being limited to 10 points.
Tatum has committed a whopping 16 turnovers in the series. He briefly left the game in the fourth quarter of Game 3 after falling to the floor while committing a turnover and writhing due to a stinger in his neck and right shoulder.
“My neck got caught in a weird position,” Tatum said. “Obviously I went down and felt some pain and discomfort in my neck and down my arm, and then went to the back. I got it checked on, and started to gain some feeling back and got it checked by the doctors and ran some tests and decided to give it a go.”
Tatum is expected to be fine for Monday’s game. Realistically, it is the Heat facing a bigger injury dilemma.
Miami standout forward Jimmy Butler sat out the second half of Saturday’s game due to right knee inflammation.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the training staff made the call on Butler. The coach said he likely would provide an update on Butler’s status on Sunday.
Butler had eight points in 20 minutes in Game 3 after averaging 35 points over the first two games.
It would rate as a huge loss if Butler can’t play Monday.
“That’s something we’re going to have to get to the drawing board and figure out,” guard Max Strus said of the possibility of not having Butler. “Obviously, losing a big piece like that is huge. We’ll figure it out. We have a lot of guys in this locker room that are willing and able to step up and we have a great coaching staff to put us in great situations.”
At least Miami has been reminded that it can rely on center Bam Adebayo.
After averaging just 8.0 points over the first two games, Adebayo was ultra aggressive in Game 3 and delivered 31 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Adebayo was 15-of-22 shooting after attempting just 10 shots over the first two games.