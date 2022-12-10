Celebrate the holidays with free admission to Oak Hill!

Oak Hill and the Martha Berry Museum is hosting a free community day on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oak Hill & the Martha Berry Museum will host a free Community Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 to celebrate the last week of its holiday season with free admission and all-day access to the Oak Hill home.

“Community Days are some of my favorite events at Oak Hill,” says Mackenna Johnson, a museum staff member and Berry College student. “We love having so many different people at the museum and sharing Berry stories with them.”

