Cedartown, Rockmart swept in the second round of state baseball playoffs

Cedartown's Ace Allen connects for a hit during Game 1 of the first round state playoff series against North Hall at Cedartown High School on Monday, April 24. The Bulldogs swept the visiting Trojans in the afternoon doubleheader.
Cedartown's Ace Allen connects for a hit during Game 1 of the first round state playoff series against North Hall at Cedartown High School on Monday, April 24. The Bulldogs swept the visiting Trojans in the afternoon doubleheader.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown's Ace Allen connects for a hit during Game 1 of the first round state playoff series against North Hall at Cedartown High School on Monday, April 24. The Bulldogs swept the visiting Trojans in the afternoon doubleheader.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown pitcher Britt Baxter makes his delivery to the mound during Game 1 against North Hall in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs in Cedartown on Monday, April 24.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown's Denver Nale watches his hit head into right field during Game 1 of the second round state playoff series against Westminster at Cedartown High School on Saturday, April 29.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown's Dylan Cupp make a throw to first to turn a double play during Game 1 of the second round state playoff series against Westminster at Cedartown High School on Saturday, April 29.
High school baseball season in Polk County met a sudden and abrupt stop on Saturday as both Cedartown and Rockmart’s varsity squads were swept by their opponents in the second round of the GHSA state playoffs.
It was only five days earlier that the two teams had put together positive starts to the postseason by claiming back-to-back victories in their first-round series, including Rockmart, which entered the playoffs as a No. 3 seed and upset No. 2 seed Banks County last Monday by winning 4-3 and 3-1 on the road.
But Saturday’s contests showed just how tough the state playoffs can be no matter what round it is.
Cedartown (22-9) was fresh off celebrating three straight Region 7-4A championships when they swept North Hall in the first round Monday, April 24, winning 3-0 and 13-7. The Bulldogs struggled to place the ball in the right spot on Saturday as they lost both games of a doubleheader to visiting Westminster and were eliminated.
Rockmart (20-10) traveled to take on Redan in a Sweet 16 doubleheader on Saturday and dropped the opener 10-5. The Jackets, who finished third in Region 7-AA, put their best effort forward and led 5-3 after five innings only for the hosts to post a comeback in the final two innings and win 6-5.
Here’s a closer look at some of last week’s games:
CEDARTOWN
Senior pitcher Britt Baxter recorded a one-hit shutout of North Hall in the Bulldogs’ round one opening 3-0 win on Monday, April 24, while striking out four and only walking two. Cole Dingler went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Eli Barrow had an RBI double.
Cedartown had a 5-0 lead after two innings in Game 2 against North Hall and was ahead 13-3 before a four-run burst by the visiting Trojans in the bottom of the seventh was halted.
Xavier Holiday struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a two-run double. Dylan Cupp went 2-for-4 including a two-run homer in the second and a two-run triple in the seventh.
The Bulldogs lost the first game against Westminster (25-7) 11-2 with a two-run single by Denver Nale in the bottom of the seventh saving the home team from a shutout. Baxter threw 6 2/3 innings and struck out three. He exited the game with the score 6-0.
The Wildcats established a firm hold of Game 2, keeping Cedartown scoreless until the sixth inning when Barrow belted a two-run home run.
ROCKMART
Banks took a 3-0 lead in the third inning of the first game of round one but Rockmart scored two runs in the next two at-bats to get a 4-3 win last Monday in Homer. Jacket Hunter Atkins had two hits, an RBI and struck out nine in a complete-game effort.
Rockmart scored two in the first and one in the fourth on the way to a 3-1 win in Game 2 against Banks County. Nolan Clemons and Trey Luke combined to strike out seven, while Rob Yagyu had two hits and two RBIs.
Redan (20-10) struck early in Game 1 on Saturday and led 10-1 after six. Rockmart put up four runs in the seventh but couldn’t complete the comeback. The Jackets had 11 hits to Redan’s nine. Clemons had four hits and two RBIs.