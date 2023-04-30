Cedartown, Rockmart swept in the second round of state baseball playoffs

High school baseball season in Polk County met a sudden and abrupt stop on Saturday as both Cedartown and Rockmart’s varsity squads were swept by their opponents in the second round of the GHSA state playoffs.

It was only five days earlier that the two teams had put together positive starts to the postseason by claiming back-to-back victories in their first-round series, including Rockmart, which entered the playoffs as a No. 3 seed and upset No. 2 seed Banks County last Monday by winning 4-3 and 3-1 on the road.

