Cedartown Middle School is mourning the loss of a beloved faculty member and friend after he was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon near the school.
According to the Georgia State Patrol:
David Brown, 57, of Carrollton, was driving a Honda Accord going west on Collard Valley Road after leaving Cedartown Middle School when he entered the intersection with the Cedartown Bypass and was struck by a Ford Bronco traveling north on the bypass that failed to stop at the red light.
The Accord was hit on the driver’s side and spun around counterclockwise, drifting into the southbound lanes of the bypass and striking a Ram 3500 truck waiting at the red light before coming to a stop.
Brown was taken to Atrium Floyd Polk Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Bronco, Jamie Chavez-Lopez, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, failure to obey a traffic-control device, and driver to exercise due care — all of which are misdemeanors.
She remained in jail Wednesday morning on $6,000 bond.
Brown served as a social studies enrichment teacher at Cedartown Middle School, according to the Polk School District website. The district posted a statement Wednesday morning on Facebook concerning his death.
“Polk School District is saddened to hear of Mr. Brown's passing. He was a valued member of our Polk School District family. Please join us in remembering Mr. Brown's family and the students and staff of Cedartown Middle School during this difficult time,” the statement said.
Cedartown Middle School’s Facebook page posted a photo of Brown with the message “We love you Mr. Brown” with the hashtag #CMSWeAreFamily.
No other injuries were mentioned in the preliminary report from GSP, and the agency’s specialized collision reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation.
