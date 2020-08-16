A good mix of returning coaches and new leaders make up the 2020 Cedartown football coaching staff.
At the top is head coach Jamie Abrams, who steps into new shoes this season. Previously the defensive coordinator at football powerhouse McEachern, Abrams has also served as head coach at Lamar County High School from 2014-15 and at Wadley High School in Alabama in 2010. He has accumulated a 20-13-1 overall record in three seasons as a head coach and has qualified for the playoffs each year.
Abrams has been an assistant under legendary head coach Franklin Stephens for quite some time and has mentioned that he considers him as a mentor when it comes to building a program.
New offensive coordinator Evan Hochstetler comes to Cedartown after a very successful stretch as head coach at Manchester High School. In five years leading the Blue Devils, Hochstetler accumulated a 45-15 overall record while guiding Manchester to the state quarterfinals in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
His father, Dwight Hochstetler, is one of the winningest coaches in state history, winning 345 games as head coach of Greenville from 1978-1987 and Bowdon from 1988-2014.
“We’re very lucky to have coach Hochstetler,” Abrams said. “He did a great job at Manchester before joining our staff and he’s made an immediate impact on our offense.”
Jeremy Ruark returns as defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs. Ruark has yielded consistent and strong results leading the Cedartown defense for the past few seasons.
“Coach Ruark stuck on with us and I’m happy to have him,” Abrams said. “He’s been here a long time and has done a great job building up the defense.”
Other returning coaches include wide receivers coach Jimmy Easterwood, tight ends and offensive tackle coach Jeff Collier, and strength and conditioning coach Mike Worthington.
“They’re all coaches that were here already, they’ve been here a good while, and they’re doing a good job with our guys,” Abrams said.
James Diamond accepted an offer to join the Bulldog coaching staff in the spring. Diamond, a former standout defensive lineman at CHS, now coaches running backs. His son, Harlem, is a sophomore tailback that has been coached by the elder Diamond since his days in youth sports.
“We were able to bring in James Diamond, a guy who is Cedartown by heart,” Abrams said. “It’d be hard to find someone who’s as Cedartown through-and-through as him.”
The coaching staff is rounded out by new additions in offensive guard and centers coach Mike Bennefield, outside linebackers coach Austin Barron, and director of football operations Tyler Morgan.
“Coach Bennefield is a legend, and he’s coached at Jacksonville State, UAB, and Prattville High School in Alabama when they won all their state championships. We know he will be a great addition,” Abrams said. “We were able to add Austin Barron fresh out of college. He is a coach’s kid that has been around successful teams his whole life. Morgan is another person who loves Cedartown and we know that he will do a great job as well.
“Looking at our staff, we have guys who have had a lot of success mixed with guys who have already been here,” Abrams said. “The coaches have helped a lot in this strange offseason. We have some who already knew the kids, had bonds with them and knew how to get them to work.”
As crazy as it may sound, Abrams stated that the entire coaching staff was not able to meet face-to-face until a few weeks into summer workouts.
“It’s been like no other time — and I hope we never have to deal with something like this again — but my staff has done a great job this summer.”