Cedartown awarded grant for Silver Comet Trail improvements

This photo shows one of the two bridges within the Cedartown city limits on the Silver Comet Trail that will be replaced using grant funds from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

 City of Cedartown

The City of Cedartown was recently awarded $134,505 in grant funding from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Recreational Trails Program.

The funds will be used to replace two bridges along the heavily-traveled 61.5-mile trail. Rehabilitation of existing trail infrastructure will also be included in the scope of work. The grant funding will provide additional signage along the trail and provide for paving of the Martin Trailhead parking lot as well.

