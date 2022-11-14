Cedartown awarded grant for Silver Comet Trail improvements

The City of Cedartown was recently awarded $134,505 in grant funding from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Recreational Trails Program.
The funds will be used to replace two bridges along the heavily-traveled 61.5-mile trail. Rehabilitation of existing trail infrastructure will also be included in the scope of work. The grant funding will provide additional signage along the trail and provide for paving of the Martin Trailhead parking lot as well.
The Silver Comet is a paved pedestrian rail-trail and travels through Cobb, Paulding, and Polk counties. This quiet, non-motorized trail is for walkers, hikers, bicyclists, rollerbladers, horses, dog walkers, and is mostly wheelchair accessible. Locally, the trail sees thousands of visitors annually.
“The Silver Comet Trail has not only provided our citizens with a place for recreational activities, but has brought thousands of visitors into our city throughout the years of its existence,” said Andrew Carter, Cedartown City Commission Chair.
“Many thanks to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Recreational Trails Program for providing this vital funding so that our community and visitors alike can enjoy this asset for years to come.”
The Recreational Trails Program seeks to support communities in developing recreational trails and trail-related facilities for both nonmotorized & motorized outdoor recreation. RTP funds come from the Federal Highway Trust Fund & represent an estimate of the motor fuel excise tax collected from off-highway recreational use.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources conducts biannual grant application cycles for RTP funds. The 14 awardees, including Cedartown, were selected from 33 project proposals requesting $5.2 million.
“We are excited to see these great trail projects all across Georgia because we know getting out on trails is more important than ever before,” said Mark Williams, Commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources. “These communities are investing in access to outdoor recreation, and we are happy to support them.”