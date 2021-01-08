An Alabama man was arrested in West Rome early Friday morning on a felony meth possession charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Carl Hackett II, 34, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama was arrested near the intersection of Alabama Highway and Intervale Road early Friday morning.
Police found a bag with suspected methamphetamine which police report that Hackett admitted was his. The officer also recovered a glass smoking pipe from his clothing.
Hackett is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.
Report: Floyd County teen accused of striking two-year old
A teenager faces a felony cruelty to children charge as the result of an incident that is alleged to have occurred December 22, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jakayla Shantell Campbell, 17, of Cave Spring, was arrested by sheriff's deputies at her home in Cave Spring on Thursday. She is accused of striking a two-year-old hard enough to leave the imprint of her hand on the toddler.
Deputies pick up Cedar Bluff man wanted in Cherokee County
Floyd County deputies picked up a Cherokee County, Alabama man at a Rome hospital Thursday after learning of an active warrant for his arrest in Cherokee County.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Anthony Smith, 48, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama was taken into custody at the Floyd Medical Center Emergency Room and charged with being a fugitive from justice.