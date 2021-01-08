An Alabama man was arrested in West Rome early Friday morning on a felony meth possession charge, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

James Carl Hackett II, 34, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama was arrested near the intersection of Alabama Highway and Intervale Road early Friday morning.

Police found a bag with suspected methamphetamine which police report that Hackett admitted was his. The officer also recovered a glass smoking pipe from his clothing.

Hackett is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.

Report: Floyd County teen accused of striking two-year old

A teenager faces a felony cruelty to children charge as the result of an incident that is alleged to have occurred December 22, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jakayla Shantell Campbell, 17, of Cave Spring, was arrested by sheriff's deputies at her home in Cave Spring on Thursday. She is accused of striking a two-year-old hard enough to leave the imprint of her hand on the toddler.

Deputies pick up Cedar Bluff man wanted in Cherokee County

Floyd County deputies picked up a Cherokee County, Alabama man at a Rome hospital Thursday after learning of an active warrant for his arrest in Cherokee County.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

David Anthony Smith, 48, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama was taken into custody at the Floyd Medical Center Emergency Room and charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Doug Walker, Associate Editor

