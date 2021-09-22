Calhoun High School 12th grader Bonnie Wright is the Calhoun College and Career Academy Student of the Week for Sept. 13-17.
Bonnie has been a student in the informational technology pathway for four years at Calhoun High School. Bonnie’s teacher, Dr. Cherri Rains, nominated Bonnie, stating, ”Bonnie has excelled in all my classes including AP computer science principles and game design. Bonnie is a hard worker both in class and in extracurricular activities such as the esports team, working with the technology team in the production class, and being an active member of Future Business Leaders of America. She is currently working on a game in unity to submit at FBLA state competition this winter. She is committed to excellence in everything she does.”
In her classes, Bonnie demonstrates that she is diligent in her work and in completing projects. She is always willing to try new things and help others. Bonnie is confident in her abilities and always steps up for the chance to take on new and unfamiliar tasks, going above and beyond to deepen and expand her own learning.
Bonnie chose the game design pathway because it is her desire to become a software engineer and work in the game design industry after college. Bonnie plans to attend school in Ontario, Canada to major in computer science next fall.
When asked about her thoughts on the informational technology pathway, Bonnie stated, "Life is like a box of chocolates, want to buy one for a dollar?"
Bonnie was the top seller in the chocolate fundraiser for FBLA. As one can tell, not only is Bonnie an excellent student dedicated to the program, but she is also full of personality.