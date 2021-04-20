Calhoun High School twelfth grader Will Hawkins is the Calhoun College and Career Academy Student of the Week for March 29 - April 2.
Will chose to participate in the carpentry and electrical pathways at the CCCA, while also pursuing opportunities in dual enrollment and work-based learning. Will’s WBL teacher, Mrs. Kelly Fuquea nominated Will stating, ”Will started WBL spring semester and has received great evaluations from his supervisors at Shaw Industries. Will is a hard-working student and employee who always strives to do his best.”
Will chose the dual enrollment option to get a lot of the college core classes completed. He will graduate high school with 27 dual enrollment college credit hours. Will chose the work-based learning program to experience the workforce. The CCCA WBL program partnered with Shaw Plant 34 spring semester and Will is one of twelve CHS students who were hired as lift truck operators. Shaw is Will’s first employer and provides him with a great opportunity to continue working after graduation and throughout college. Will plans to attend Dalton State College in fall of 2021 to pursue a degree in business management.
When asked about his thoughts on dual enrollment and work-based learning at CCCA, Will stated, ”I am thankful that Calhoun High School offers an opportunity to get a head start on a college degree and provided me with a job that I could potentially keep throughout college. Both programs have played a role in helping me decide my path beyond high school.”