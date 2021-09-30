CCCA Student of the Week Spotlight for Sept. 20-24

Calhoun High School 11th grader, Mattie Gunter, is the Calhoun College and Career Academy Student of the Week for September 20-24.
Mattie is a student in the early childhood education pathway and a member of family, career, and community leaders of America.
Mattie’s early childhood education teacher, Lynn Davis, nominated Mattie stating, “Mattie is a shining star in the early childhood education program. She is always willing to help and contribute in class and anything in FCCLA. She currently serves as the FCCLA vice president. Mattie is a natural when working with kids,and has a heart for students with special needs.”
Mattie chose the ECE pathway at the CCCA because she has wanted to be a teacher since being in Mrs. Cindy Thornton’s first-grade class. Mattie aspires to attend college and become a special education teacher. She would love to one day teach in the Calhoun City School System.
When asked about her thoughts on the ECE pathway at CCCA, Mattie stated, ”The early childhood education pathway has allowed me to get first-hand experience in working with children. I have enjoyed planning and executing lessons for special needs classes and being a part of FCCLA. FCCLA has allowed me to get out of my comfort zone through competition and being an officer. Mrs. Davis has really pushed me to be involved, and I am very thankful to her.”