CCCA Student of the Week Spotlight for November 29 - December 3, 2021

Calhoun High School 11th grader, Bailey Lindsay, is the Calhoun College and Career Academy (CCCA) Student of the Week for Nov. 29 through Dec. 3, 2021.
Bailey’s STEM teacher, Kimberly Jones, nominated Bailey stating, “Bailey has been an active member of the engineering and technology classes over the last three years and has served as a Technology Student Association (TSA) officer for two years. Last year she was the secretary, and this year she is the TSA president. In this role, Bailey has participated in all training and has helped develop many ideas and activities that have helped the chapter grow. Bailey and the officer team have turned TSA into a true “student” organization. She has stepped outside her comfort zone by becoming the president of TSA and has grown as a leader. She is willing to try new events and put in time outside of class to learn more about technology and engineering.”
Bailey did not choose the engineering pathway, but once she got started, she loved the way the projects and activities made her think outside the box. She plans to attend college after high school to major in wildlife biology. Bailey aspires to become a wildlife biologist and work with threatened and endangered animals.
When asked about her thoughts on the STEM pathway at CCCA, Bailey stated, “The engineering pathway and TSA has really helped to broaden my perspective and challenge me as a student and a leader. TSA has been a great opportunity for me to find myself while learning about technology and how to become a better leader."