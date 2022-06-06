CCCA Student of the Week Spotlight for April 25 - 29

Calhoun High School 12th grader, Ella Lane, is the Calhoun College and Career Academy Student of the Week for April 25-29.
Ella’s graphic design teacher, Great Hughes, nominated her stating, “Ella Lane, a 4th year graphic design student, has been an asset to the student design team as well as the athletic department at Calhoun High School. She was appointed at the end of her junior year as the first athletic department graphic Intern. She has taken the responsibility and ran with it. Ella is very active with the spirit squad which made her involvement as the graphic representative much easier. She also took the initiative to take on projects on her own in order to promote Calhoun student-athletes. Throughout the year she has worked with several other design students to prepare them to take over the role when she graduates.”
Ella initially enrolled in graphic design classes at her brother's recommendation. She wasn't very excited about the content her first two years. However, her interest piqued during her junior and she has just recently decided to make a change in majors from nursing to marketing. Upon completion of high school, Ella would like to work in the marketing department of a large corporation. This interest was sparked after conversations with her dad who is employed by Mohawk. She was able to see the jobs and opportunities that are available in the field. Ella plans to attend Coastal Carolina University to major in marketing with a minor in graphic design.
When asked about her thoughts on the graphic design pathway at CCCA, Ella stated, “My experiences in the last 4 years have led me to change career paths from healthcare to marketing. I appreciate the real-world experiences that I have been given in Mrs. Hughes’ classes to help me mold my future."