The Calhoun College and Career Academy (CCCA) is honored to announce Shaw Plant #34 as the May 2022 Business Partner of the Month.
Gary Robertson, Shaw plant manager, reached out to Work-Based Learning Coordinator Mrs. Kelly Fuquea in hopes of partnering with the CCCA WBL program. The partnership started by Shaw offering high school seniors who are at least 18 years of age an opportunity to train as a lift-truck operator before graduating high school. Since the start of this partnership, Shaw has hired 15 CHS seniors at plant #34.
Shaw was so pleased with the performance of our WBL students, they decided to offer more. This year, students who were 17 could be hired as utility workers until their 18th birthday. Shaw has given our students a great opportunity to learn responsibility in the workforce while still in high school. Shaw expresses the importance of graduating high school and encourages our students to enjoy their time in high school by giving them time off to attend school functions. Shaw Plant #34 supports our students by assigning a mentor to each one. These mentors equip students with employability skills that will follow them throughout their life and help them become productive employees and citizens. Shaw highlights graduating seniors by giving them special recognitions and celebrating their accomplishments. Shaw also encourages employees to be lifelong learners. CHS appreciates this commitment and partnership.
CCCA WBL program would like to recognize Gary Robertson and Shaw Plant #34 for investing in our students and giving them a great opportunity to thrive.
Congratulations Shaw Plant #34 for being the CCCA Stakeholder/Business Partner Spotlight for May 2022!