The graphic design career pathway offered through the Calhoun College and Career Academy to Calhoun High students is the spotlight program for February 2021.
Graphic design career pathway courses consist of introduction to graphic design, Graphic design and production and advanced graphic design. Mrs. Greta Hughes is the graphic design teacher at the Calhoun College and Career Academy. Greta has been teaching for 21 years, spending the last 11 years as a Calhoun High School teacher.
Greta is a product of Calhoun City Schools and proud to be a Calhoun Yellow Jacket! After graduating from Calhoun, Greta attended Berry College and earned her degree in early childhood education. She then pursued her master's in education at Brenau University. After several years as a teacher at Calhoun Primary School, Greta went back to school to get an educational specialist degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in educational technology and leadership. She served as an instructional technology coach for three years prior to coming to CHS. Greta was named Teacher of the Year at Calhoun Primary School in 2005-2006 and at Calhoun High School in 2019-2020. Greta is married to Lance and has one daughter, Catelyn Rae, who is a first grader at Calhoun Primary.
At CCCA, the graphic design career pathway offers a variety of opportunities for students to learn the ins and outs of the graphic design industry. Students design various materials for the school departments and local businesses, as well as learn how to use Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, and other career related software. Throughout the 3 years of pathway classes, students can become an Adobe Certified Associate in Photoshop, Illustrator and/or InDesign.
As members of SkillsUSA, the Career Technical Student Organization associated with graphic design, students have the opportunity to participate in competitions related to the industry. These competitions allow students to network with other students around the state interested in graphic design. The CHS chapter has had students who placed first in state in photography, as well as multiple students who have placed in t-shirt design and promotional graphics. Through SkillsUSA, student leaders are given the opportunity to take part in two leadership events each year to help build their presentation and leadership skills.
Graphic design students have worked with many organizations in the school system and outside the community to design and print promotional materials, logos, and advertisements. Students have worked on promotional material for the Georgia Department of Public Safety - specifically the Georgia State Patrol, Capitol Police and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division. One student worked on logo design for the SHARE Military Initiative at Shepherd Center. Locally, students have created fire prevention videos for the City of Calhoun Fire Department, coordination and promotion for the full-scale GEMA exercise during the Health and Safety Fair in Gordon County and various projects with the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. Students design the drama, basketball, and football programs for our school as well as print most of the promotional materials for the school system.
Greta states, “My favorite thing about teaching students in the graphic design program at CCCA is seeing their creative growth from intro classes to advanced. I love those “ah-ha” moments when they have accomplished something they didn’t think was possible or designing something that makes them proud. I also love seeing my students be successful after high school. There are so many, even ones that have not gone into the graphics industry, that have continued to use their design skills for part time jobs or just making them better in their chosen career. It’s exciting to see them be successful!”