Cavs-Hawks one of five postponed games for COVID Field Level Media Dec 20, 2021 1 hr ago The NBA postponed three games Sunday due to COVID-19 issues.Cleveland at Atlanta, Denver at Brooklyn and New Orleans at Philadelphia were called off due to players entering the health and safety protocols.The league also postponed Monday's Orlando at Toronto game and Tuesday's game between Washington and the host Nets.Many of the affected teams would have had trouble finding the minimum of eight available healthy players before tipoff on Sunday.The Nets have 10 players in the protocol, including star Kevin Durant.The Cavaliers have seven, with ESPN reporting that five players tested positive on Sunday.Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young entered the protocol Sunday, per multiple outlets.For the 76ers, multiple reports said Andre Drummond and Shake Milton entered the protocol Sunday.The Magic have five players in the protocol.