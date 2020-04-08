A Cave Spring woman is charged with entering an auto with the intent to commit a theft.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Emmileigh Veronica Allmon, 21, entered a vehicle on Stewart Circle in Cave Spring sometime between Sunday and Tuesday. Police allege that she stole close to $300 worth of items. Clothing, shoes and a back pack that had been taken during the break-in were found in Allmon's possession at the time she was arrested just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

She was being held in jail Wednesday night with a bond set at $5,700.

Doug Walker, associate editor

A note to our readers

In these troubling times when we are all dealing with the coronavirus, local news is more valuable than ever. We have made the decision to give our readers free access during this crisis, but we ask that you would voluntarily support local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you to keep seeing our valuable local coverage even after we have weathered this storm.

