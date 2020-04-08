A Cave Spring woman is charged with entering an auto with the intent to commit a theft.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Emmileigh Veronica Allmon, 21, entered a vehicle on Stewart Circle in Cave Spring sometime between Sunday and Tuesday. Police allege that she stole close to $300 worth of items. Clothing, shoes and a back pack that had been taken during the break-in were found in Allmon's possession at the time she was arrested just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
She was being held in jail Wednesday night with a bond set at $5,700.