Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware never fully understood the significance of Cave Spring's location on the Pinhoti Trail until one day when he was having lunch in a local restaurant and getting the chance to talk with a thru-hiker.
Floyd County Commission Chairman Wright Bagby quickly chimed in to remind a crowd in Cave Spring Saturday that the meeting occurred in a restaurant and not out on the trail.
Trail advocates from Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina joined together on the steps of the Hearn Inn in Cave Spring as outgoing Georgia Pinhoti Trail Association President Rick Moon read a proclamation from Georgia Governor Brian kemp formally designating Cave Spring as Georgia's first official Georgia Pinhoti Trail Town.
"This is a realization of some of Cave Spring's beauty, some of its assets that we really need to (better) exploit," Ware said. "I don't care how old you are or how young you are, you can get on the Pinhoti Trail and enjoy a day of hiking, or if you want to hike further you certainly can.
The realization of the long distance trail as an economic asset for the community had never quite hit home for Ware until his chance encounter with the unidentified thru-hiker who was bragging on the beauty of Cave Spring, its restaurants and overall charm.
The proclamation from Governor Kemp specifically makes note of the long term economic benefits of the trail.
One of the Pinhoti's founding fathers, attorney Mike Leonard, now a resident of Winston-Salem N.C. and an official with The Conservation Fund, reminded crowd that The Conservation Fund raised over $2 million in North Carolina to purchase close to 1,000 acres between Cave Spring and the Alabama state line and assist with the development of that 10.2 mile section of trail. The last 2+ miles is still a road walk coming into Cave Spring.
"The Conservation Fund realized, years ago, the potential for this town," Leonard said. "Our corporate charter calls for us to do land conservation and to do conservation- oriented economic development. This town is a classic example of how that works."
The Pinhoti Trail enters Georgia just southwest of Cave Spring and extend up through Coosa, then follows Taylor's Ridge to Dalton before cutting across through Dalton an extending east to Dyer Gap north of Ellijay where it intersections the Benton MacKaye Trail.
All told, the Pinhoti is actually the longest thru trail in Georgia at approximately 167 miles. The actual length varies all the time as new sections are cut through the forest to eliminate as much road mileage as possible.
Both the Georgia and Alabama Pinhoti Trail Associations held board meetings in Cave Spring sandwiched around the presentation of the Governor's proclamation Saturday
Region One Public Health Public Relations Director Logan Boss has taken over as president of the GPTA from Moon, who held the post for the past 13 years. Sandra Lindsay, the retired Cave Spring downtown development leader was formally added to the GPTA board.