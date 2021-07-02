On Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a series of special living history programs exploring special identities and cultures that existed in Civil War armies, specifically the 8th Missouri Infantry, a Zouave regiment which fought in the Battles for Chattanooga.
Saturday’s programs are scheduled at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Sunday’s program is scheduled at 10 a.m. All programs will take place inside Point Park, on Lookout Mountain. There is an entry fee of $10 per person (ages 16 and older, 15 and younger are free) to enter Point Park.
Did you know that each Civil War army, and even lower commands, developed their own cultures during the Civil War? That culture was displayed in many ways, including the ways they fought, the ways they drilled, the ways they acted toward civilians and even the ways they dressed. One of the most noticeable cultures were those of the Zouave regiments, units modeled after the elite French Army units in both dress and drill. At Chattanooga, Gen. Grant’s forces combined men from all three of the major U.S. Armies, including several Zouave regiments, notably the men of the 8th Missouri Infantry, who gave their Zouave appearance a decidedly American Mid-Western spin.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.