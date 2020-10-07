On Oct. 31, visitors to the 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe will be able to step back in time and interact with many facets of World War II.
Living Historians representing the U.S., German and Soviet militaries will be on site with their displays, including impressions of the Third WAC Training Center at Fort Oglethorpe, the 29th & 35th Infantry Divisions, and a German panzer unit.
Throughout the day, there will be presentations and weapons demonstrations. Kids will be able to take home coloring and activity sheets.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the museum is $5 for adults, $3 for students, free for 6th Cavalry and WWII veterans (plus one family member or caretaker). PINES Library card holders and 1919 Club members also receive free admission.
Face masks will be required of all guests of the museum, and social distancing guides will be in place, per city guidelines.
The 6th Cavalry Museum is an independent nonprofit organization that was founded to preserve the history of the “Fighting Sixth” U.S. Cavalry. With a mission to share history for all, the museum offers low-cost and free educational programs, special events, and exhibits that honor the men and women who served at the U.S. Army post at Fort Oglethorpe from 1902 to 1947. The museum is located in the community of Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., on historic Barnhardt Circle, one block north of Chickamauga National Battlefield. To learn more, visit 6thCavalryMuseum.org.