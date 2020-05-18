The Walker Retired Educators' Association (WREA) is an organization of retired educators from the Walker County and Chickamauga City schools and is a chapter of the Georgia Retired Educators' Association. WREA endeavors to promote public education. Each year, the association awards a scholarship to a deserving senior from each of the county's three high schools. The student must be planning to attend a college or university and is aspiring to pursue a career in education. The 2020 $1,000 scholarship award winners are: Landon K. Swanson from LaFayette High School, Cyndi J. Plemons from Ridgeland High School, and India Maya Rosa Johnson-McCauley from Gordon Lee High School.

Recommended for you