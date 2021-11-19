WRCB-TV announced Nov. 18 the promotion of Megan Roberts to news director for the NBC affiliate in Chattanooga, Tenn. Roberts succeeds Callie Starnes, who will become general manager in January.
“Megan believes in the importance of local journalism and Channel 3’s mission to serve the Tennessee Valley as a dependable and trusted source of local news,” Starnes said. “She is the right person to keep the Channel 3 newsroom moving forward.”
Roberts currently serves as the station’s assistant news director, a position she has held since 2019. She first joined WRCB-TV in 2013 as a producer, later leading morning newscasts as senior producer. She returned in 2017 as executive producer, after producing at WSMV-TV in Nashville, Tenn. Roberts also worked at WBRC-TV in Birmingham, producing morning and evening newscasts.
“I am incredibly proud of the Channel 3 newsroom and the way our journalists serve the Tennessee Valley,” Roberts said. “It’s an honor to lead this group of journalists.”
“Megan has the respect of our newsroom and is a clear choice to continue Channel 3’s success as the market’s local news leader,” said Pam Teague, WRCB’s current general manager who will become chief operating officer for Sarkes Tarzian Inc. in January. Sarkes Tarzian Inc. owns WRCB-TV.
Roberts is originally from Anniston, Ala. She earned a degree in mass communications from Jacksonville State University. She currently serves on the board of directors for the Pet Placement Center of Chattanooga and supports all the Tennessee Valley has to offer as an avid hiker.
Roberts will move into her new role in December and begin a search for a new assistant news director.