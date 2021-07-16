Tracy Wood, president and chief executive officer of Alleo Health, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her podcast "Grave to Great," which engages listeners in topics surrounding the end-of-life journey.
On July 23, 2020, Wood welcomed Alleo Health nurse Juliean Borin as her first guest to talk about her father’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis in an episode titled “Not Ready to Say Goodbye.” Since then, Wood has released close to 40 additional episodes that have covered a wide range of topics.
“When I launched this podcast, I knew I wanted it to be a place where we could talk about hard topics like death, illness and grief,” Wood said. “It has warmed my heart to see how these episodes have touched the lives of my listeners and helped them through difficult times in their lives.”
During year two, Wood will continue to invite guests to join her to discuss topics that many people shy away from in an effort to remove the grip of fear that talking about death holds.
“Talking about death is not something most people want to do,” Wood said. “Many simply do all they can to ignore it. However, it is a part of life. My goal will always be for "Grave to Great" to help people understand why it is important to have this conversation, and I am looking forward to feature more experts and incredible people who will help guide those discussions on my podcast in our second year.”
Listeners can find new and existing episodes of "Grave to Great" on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and Spotify. Stay up to date with "Grave to Great" by following Wood on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
More information about Wood’s podcast can be found by visiting https://www.gravetogreat.com/.
About Tracy Wood
As the president and chief executive officer of Alleo Health System, a regional non-profit hospice and integrated senior care service provider based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Tracy Wood is the multi-million-dollar organization’s first female and African-American CEO. In this sizable leadership role she is responsible for upholding the mission and values of the organization while successfully managing change in a dynamic and fast-paced landscape for the hospice and palliative care industry.