A Girl And A Gun has formed a Northwest Georgia chapter and welcomes women of all experience levels.
Those with an interest in competition, concealed carry, home defense, the safe storage of guns in the house or who want to get out and try something new with women are invited for an orientation meeting Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. or Saturday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. at Shooter’s Depot, 5443 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold.
A Girl And A Gun provides a welcoming non-threatening environment for women shooters who want to learn and advance their marksmanship skills. Through its network of caring and qualified instructors, events, clinics and training opportunities, it offers women the ability to improve their marksmanship skills and make new friends.
The northwest chapter will host monthly meetings and events for women to socialize and practice their shooting skills. Events include Girls Night Out, Breakfast & Bullets, Trigger Time and fun quarterly matches.
Female gun ownership has been on a firm ascent, and women are considered the fastest growing segment in gun ownership.
According to NRA statistics, 23% of women own guns today when just 13% owned guns in 2005. The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) has documented a 77% rise in female gun ownership over the last 10 years.
August is National Shooting Sports Month.
A Girl And A Gun is a shooting club established in 2011 by women shooters for women shooters with more than 125 chapters nationwide. More information can be found at www.agirlandagun.com.