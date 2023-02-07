Helping Ukraine

Ukrainians near Mykolaiv who received blankets and stoves, along with Snickers bars and encouragement from Rome resident Ken Ward recently. Ward is working with Atlanta-based nonprofit Helping Ukraine on an endeavor called Heating Point, which seeks to help Ukrainian civilians stay warm this winter.

 Contributed

As February sets in, I can see Northwest Georgians getting set to welcome spring. In other parts of the world, though, hard winter still has quite a way to go.

One of those places is Ukraine where snow blankets the ground in many places and fighting continues, leaving infrastructure severely weakened or nonexistent. Civilians are struggling just to stay warm in homes and shelters. It’s a situation many of us can’t imagine, but it’s also one I think many North Georgians want to help with. They might just not be sure where to begin.

Elizabeth Crumbly is a newspaper veteran and freelance writer. She lives in rural Northwest Georgia where she teaches riding lessons, writes and raises her family. She is a former editor of The Catoosa County News. You can correspond with her at www.collective-ink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In