La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.