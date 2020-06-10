Incumbent Dale Wilson has won the Republican primary, giving him another term on the Walker County Board of Education.
Wilson amassed 6,199 votes (61.46%) of the 10,086 votes cast in the school board's Post 4 race against first-time challenger Lindsay Bradford, who garnered 3,887 votes, in the June 9 Republican primary. No Democratic or third-party candidates qualified for the race back in March, so Wilson will have no opposition in November's general election.
A lifelong resident of Walker County, Wilson captured 2,561 of the 4,465 votes cast on the primary election day; he also held a winning margin in both absentee ballots (2,957-1,587) and advance voting (681-396). The results are unofficial results, pending counting of a few provisional ballots, according to the Walker County Board of Elections.
Neither candidate immediately responded June 10 to an email request for comment about the election results.
A business owner who previously taught in the county school system for eight years, Wilson has previously served as both the chair and vice chair on the school board.
Wilson previously said he would like to see continued growth in the county's high school graduation rate, citing a 19% increase over the past seven years.
He also stressed the need to continue the growth of technology and to continue to grow and expand facilities for students at the schools, including classrooms, labs and upgrades to athletic facilities.
"As a former coach and a business owner, I understand about building and maintaining positive personal relationships," he said. "As a lifelong resident of Walker County, I know the culture of our county and what our stakeholders want and, more importantly, need."
Bradford's, Wilson's challenger, is also a lifelong resident of the county and taught general and special education at the elementary and middle school level in Walker County for nine years. She also worked as a preschool teacher for eight years.
The former LaFayette High School valedictorian is a mother of three with children at three different county schools and is an officer of the Parent Teacher Organization at North LaFayette Elementary. She also is the bookkeeper for two businesses she owns with her husband.
Bradford previously stated that, if elected, that she would "collaborate with other hard-working district representatives to remove barriers and support our teachers and staff."
"I would work to set a vision and align goals and policies that focus on achievement and success for all," she said. "Parents, teachers, administrators, school staff and county employees are on the front lines with our students, working diligently to ensure students are safe, fed, educated, and cared for on a daily basis."
Two other incumbent Republicans, Karen Stoker (Post 1) and Phyllis Hunter (Post 5), ran unopposed in the Republican primary. No one qualified as a Democrat or as a third-party candidate for either of those races, thereby electing them to another term.