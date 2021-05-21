On Saturday, June 5, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a special 90-minute program about horses and their care during the Civil War. This tour begins at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center, then caravans to the program site.
Besides trains, horses and mules were the vehicles that powered the movements of the armies during the Civil War. Today’s military utilizes many types of vehicles to move armies and has specialized personnel to take care of those vehicles. However, during the Civil War, there were no “specialized” personnel to take care of these animals.
So, who took care of the horses and mules, and what was involved in taking care of them? We hope you consider joining us as we explore the answers to these questions.
Participants are encouraged to practice social distancing. There will be a short hike to the program location, so please wear comfortable shoes. Bug spray, water, and a portable chair are also suggested.
For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, please contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.