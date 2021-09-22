Walker County's former sole commissioner told the developer of a controversial development across the street from Ridgeland High School that the property was zoned residential two weeks before he rezoned it so to allow construction of 156 units of affordable workforce housing.
The Messenger, through an open records request, obtained a letter from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) in which then Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield, now chairman of the Board of Commissioners, notified the developer of the property's zoning.
"This letter confirms that the above-referenced property, an 18 +/- acre parcel (#0102-002), on the east side of Happy Valley Road, Rossville, Georgia is zoned R-2," the letter states. "The R-2 zoning district is a Residential (multi-family and single family) district. Therefore, the proposed 160 multi-family units in Gateway at Rossville are permitted."
The letter, dated Oct. 29, 2020, is addressed to Allan Rappuhn, chief executive officer and owner of The Gateway Companies, the developer. The letter was submitted to DCA, which administers the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program in Georgia.
As of publication, the Messenger had not received a response to its request Sept. 21 for comment from Whitfield or Joe Legge, county public relations director.
Whitfield has come under sharp criticism after he tabled the second public rezoning hearing Feb. 27, 2020, and rezoned the property Nov. 12, 2020, without rescheduling the second public hearing. The discovery of the error has prompted the county to repeat the rezoning process from the beginning and has sparked requests for his resignation.
Sept. 13 the county scheduled a public information meeting “due to renewed interest and inaccurate information being spread in the community,” according to a county news release. More than 40 people, including some who had marched against the development in August in LaFayette, attended the meeting.
“We believe this was a valid rezoning, and we think this was done properly, but we also think if we are going to play the long game here, we ought to do this in a way that is the most open and friendly and best-foot-forward way to be in a community that we want to be in for a long time,” Josh Mandell, president and chief operating officer at The Gateway Companies, said when asked about repeating the rezone process.
Project opponents at that meeting peppered Mandell with questions and concerns about traffic, school capacity, trespassing and other issues if the development proceeds.
Whitfield and the other four county commissioners who attended the information meeting did not address the audience; however, later the same evening Whitfield appeared with Mandell on Judy O’Neal’s “Night Talk” on UCTV.
“It’s just great to work with Josh and his team,” Whitfield told O’Neal. “You know they’re wanting to invest $25 million in our county, and we just don’t have people lining up at the door to do that.”
Whitfield, during the television program, explained that the county had followed the rezoning process last year by notifying property owners in writing, posting yellow signs, advertising the public hearings and hosting hearings at the Walker County Planning Commission and commissioner meetings. He said the county’s only missed step was not advertising the rescheduled second hearing after he tabled the matter when it was on the commissioner’s agenda.
When a caller asked Whitfield why he had approved the rezone in November despite the planning commission’s denial recommendation, he said, as he and his team learned more about this project, “we felt like that this is a positive project that only come (sic) down to traffic.”
Timeline
The Walker County Planning Commission conducted Feb. 20, 2020, the first public hearing and recommended denying the request. The Hutcheson family, on behalf of the developer, requested the rezone from agricultural and commercial to residential (R-2).
The county’s planning and development staff — citing 15 traffic accidents near the property from Jan. 1, 2018, through Jan. 1, 2020 — also recommended denying the request.
Whitfield, on Feb. 27, 2020, said that the second hearing would be postponed at the developer’s request and that another hearing would be scheduled, legally advertised and allow time for public comment.
An informational meeting Oct. 22, 2020, at the Walker County Civic Center addressed traffic concerns about the project, with Whitfield noting Georgia Department of Transportation data confirmed “an existing traffic problem on Happy Valley Road.”
The meeting was not a public hearing, was not advertised according to the requirements for public hearings, and no minutes were taken, Planning Commission member Elliot Pierce said.
The second hearing was not rescheduled.
At the Nov. 12, 2020, meeting Whitfield stated that the required public hearings were held Feb. 20 and Feb. 27, 2020. He said the matter had been tabled at the Feb. 27 meeting.
“We are bringing this back up and taking action on this now, so we will approve this as submitted,” he said Nov. 12, 2020.
Pierce pointed out the failure to hold the second hearing in August in his column online. Subsequently it announced it had missed a step in the rezoning and would restart the process from the beginning.
The preliminary plat approval for the development was on the Aug. 19, 2021, agenda for the planning commission; the planning commission granted the developer’s written request that consideration of the preliminary plat be extended until Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
More than 20 residents participated in a march in downtown LaFayette Aug. 26, 2021, and later that evening addressed Whitfield during the commissioners’ meeting about the county’s failure to follow the legal process for rezoning. Whitfield acknowledged the mistake and denied attempting to ram through the project without public input.
The county hosted a public information meeting Sept. 13 at the Walker County Civic Center.
The planning commission at its Sept. 16 meeting heard from concerned citizens and received a petition with the names of 200 opponents — including all but a handful of property owners in the adjoining Mission Glen subdivision — before unanimously voting not to recommend the rezone.
The Walker County Board of Commissioners Oct. 14 will conduct the second public hearing on the rezoning request.
About the project
The development would consist of three-story buildings that would include 18 one-bedroom units, 90 two-bedroom units and 48 three-bedroom units. Amenities would include a covered pavilion, playground, computer center, exercise room, swimming pool and dog park onsite, Mandell said.
Rental rates will be structured for households in the $26,055 to $47,100 income bracket, with rents anticipated to be $760 for a one-bedroom, $910 for a two-bedroom and $1,050 for a three-bedroom unit, he said. Mandell insisted the project is not Section 8 housing as some people may think.
Gateway would conduct credit and criminal background checks on all prospective tenants.
Gateway currently manages nearly 15,000 apartment units across several states, including about 40 communities in Georgia, Mandell said.
Many residents in the area opposed the development because of the increased traffic it would bring. Within the last year, the county also approved a planned unit development of nearly 500 houses, to be built over the next five to seven years, at the corner of Happy Valley Road and Battlefield Parkway.