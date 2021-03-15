Leaders of the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Doris White, chamber member and Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Foundation trustee, with the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award during the annual Celebrate Catoosa Gala Feb. 27, at the Colonnade Center.
"We are thrilled to be able to honor Doris with the Lifetime Achievement Award for all she has done for our community throughout her professional career in banking and with Blood Assurance,” said Catoosa County Chamber President and CEO Amy Jackson. “We look forward to continuing to work with Doris in the many civic organizations that she remains active in as a retiree."
The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award is not awarded every year, added Jackson. The award is given to recognize contributions made by an individual over their career that have made a significant impact in the Catoosa community.
"It is a great honor to be recognized by the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce with the Lifetime Achievement Award for the many wonderful years I have spent in business and volunteer service to my community," said White.
White has served in many capacities on various civic and community organizations throughout her career. She is currently a member of the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce, the Walker County Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis of Fort Oglethorpe and the Blood Assurance North Georgia Advisory Board.
Most recently, White served as the community and public relations representative for Blood Assurance in Catoosa and Walker counties for 22 years. She worked at both Peerless Woolen Mills and Quilted Textiles Corporation before beginning a banking career. White rose to assistant vice president at Rossville Federal Savings and Loan and vice president at Bankers First Bank during her 27 years of service in banking.
In 1989, she was appointed by Georgia Gov. Joe Frank Harris to the state board of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and served two terms. “It was the highlight of my business career,” she said.
“Doris White is a legend in northwest Georgia. Her entire life has been spent in service to our community,” said GNTC President Heidi Popham. “We at Georgia Northwestern Technical College are so grateful for her decades of support and commitment to the college. She has been an important part of our success.”
White has served as a GNTC Foundation trustee member since 2010 and is a former member of GNTC’s board of directors.
GNTC Foundation Trustees work to build resources through strategic connections and fundraising in order to meet the financial needs of students, academic programs and college initiatives. The trustees set the strategic course of the GNTC Foundation and play a key role in its implementation and execution.