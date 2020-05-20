The Bank of LaFayette and the Community Bankers Association of Georgia announce and congratulate the winners of the annual Julian & Jan Hester Memorial Scholarship, including Bryanna Whitaker, who will attend Mercer University.
The 2020 scholarships were open to Georgia high school seniors who intend to enter a Georgia college, university or technical school in the fall semester of 2020. Applications were submitted to the association through CBA member community banks. Only four $1,000 scholarships are awarded each year.
The scholarship is named for the late Jan Hester, daughter of Lalia and the late Julian Hester, long-time CEO of the CBA. The scholarship program began in 1991 and is based on academic merit, not financial need. To compete, students must write a short essay on the characteristics of a community bank, and the continuing benefits they offer to their communities. In addition to supporting community banking, this scholarship fund is an opportunity to pass on the positive qualities both Julian and Jan Hester exemplified to further the development of tomorrow’s generations.
Each winner receives $1,000 to the Georgia college, university or technical school of their choice.