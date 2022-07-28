CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia is currently located in the old Hutchison Hospital building in Fort Oglethorpe. CHI Memorial intends it to be a temporary situation, just until it can build a new “smart” hospital on Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold.
At the moment, those plans are on hold due to a challenge by Parkridge Health System.
CHI Memorial bought the old Hutchison building (which has gone through a number of owners and names) but then gave it to Catoosa County and is renting space in it until they can move forward with their plans in Ringgold.
CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia, located at 100 Gross Crescent Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, consists of an emergency room, 36 acute care beds and other services, including a laboratory, radiology department, a pharmacy and some surgical services. The building is nearly 70 years old, with some portions of the hospital dating back to 1904.
The new $130 million-plus hospital, if it is built, will be a full-service hospital, with 64 state-of-the-art inpatient beds, an intensive care unit (ICU), a full-service emergency department, and operating rooms and procedural suites.
The new hospital will connect to the current CHI Memorial Rees Skillern Cancer Center and CHI Memorial Parkway medical office building on Battlefield Parkway, creating a single campus and establishing a central location for inpatient and outpatient services.
