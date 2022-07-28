CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia

CHI Memorial wants to replace the CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia, currently at 100 Gross Crescent Circle in Fort Oglethorpe, with a new hospital on Battlefield Parkway.

 Contributed

CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia is currently located in the old Hutchison Hospital building in Fort Oglethorpe. CHI Memorial intends it to be a temporary situation, just until it can build a new “smart” hospital on Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold.

At the moment, those plans are on hold due to a challenge by Parkridge Health System.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

