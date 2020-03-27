As the United States faces the worst public health crisis in a generation, we want you to know we are here for you — and with you. Whatever happens, whenever it happens, your newspaper will be there for you. We’ll be there to let you know how our community is managing through this crisis — from business to government to the health care system and schools to the drastic impact on individuals and families.
And we’ll be there to let you know about the good and extraordinary things happening in the midst of this crisis — the volunteers and nonprofit workers attending to the homeless community, the Samaritans bringing food to elderly people who cannot leave their homes and to the children locked away from schools, the health workers and rescue professionals putting themselves in harm’s way to care for the sick.
Amidst the sadness and anxiety, there are uplifting moments that remind us of the resilience of the human spirit, and we’ll be there to document those, too. We are here to help you make sense of the situation and to help you navigate it.
We’ve been homebound before. The difference is we’re not waiting for the snow or ice to melt and roads to clear in a matter of days. We’re waiting for a deadly virus to disappear — and when that will happen remains unclear. Having fact-based, reliable reporting that provides the information you need is more important than ever. Together this newspaper and its readers have navigated horrific events — world wars, natural disasters, terrorism, financial downturns, periods of extreme political and societal division.
This challenge seems greater than ever, but rest assured, we’ll be here for you. Walker County is a resilient community where people come together to build and rebuild. Let’s stick together, and we will come through this, too.
—From the Staff of the Walker County Messenger