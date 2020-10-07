In Walker County, the Nov. 3 general election ballot will include three local contested races. For the District 1 seat on the new Board of Commissioners, Republican Robert Blakemore is facing off against Democrat Bobby McDonald. Mark Askew, a Republican, is squaring off against Tyrone Davis, a Democrat, while Republican candidate Brian Hart is vying against Democrat candidate Hakie Shropshire for the Board of Commissioners District 2 and District 3 seats, respectively.
The ballot will also include some other high-interest contested races, including the presidential race, the crowded race to fill the unexpired term of U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson and the U.S. Senate race between Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff and incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue.
Voting via absentee ballot
Oct. 5 was the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. Voters can check their registration status online at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Voters can complete the request for an absentee ballot from the Walker County Board of Elections and Registration. You can request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you until Oct. 30 at 2 p.m., but the completed ballot must be in the hands of election officials by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Completed absentee ballot applications can be returned via mail, email, fax or in person.
Completed absentee ballots can be returned via mail or dropped off in person; they cannot be returned via fax or email.
- By mail or in person: 103 S. Duke St. 110, LaFayette, Ga., 30728. If you mail your ballot back, don’t forget to put postage on it: one first class stamp. The election office is on the first floor of the Walker County Courthouse.
- By email: elections@walkerga.us
- By fax: 706-639-3346
- By phone: 706-638-4349
If someone else delivers your ballot for you, they must be related to you in one of the following ways: mother, father, grandparent, aunt, uncle, brother, sister, spouse, son, daughter, niece, nephew, grandchild, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, individual residing in the same household as the voter, caretaker of the voter if the voter is disabled. No one else can legally deliver your ballot.
You must sign the back of the return envelope on absentee ballots. If you don’t, your ballot will have to be verified. If someone has helped you fill out your ballot, there is a place on the back of the return envelope where they must sign.
Need an absentee ballot? Call the elections office at 706-935-3990 or go online to https://sos.ga.gov/admin/files/Fillable%20Absentee%20Ballot%20Form%2020.pdf.
Early voting
Early voting will be at the Walker County Courthouse Monday through Friday, Oct. 12-30, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Polls will be open for one Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All four satellite locations open on Saturday, Oct. 24, and then the following Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 265 Bicentennial Trail, Building 500 (Student Center), Rock Spring
- Rossville Civic Center, 400 McFarland Ave., Rossville
- Chickamauga Civic Center, 1817 Lee Clarkson Road, Chickamauga
- Lookout Mountain United Methodist Church, 1300 Lula Lake Road, Lookout Mountain
Election day voting
For those wanting to cast a ballot and who did not vote early or via absentee, you must vote at your assigned precinct on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. If you aren’t sure which precinct that is, you can visit https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do or call the elections office at 706-638-4349.
Walker has 11 voting precincts, which will be open on Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- LaFayette - LaFayette Senior Center, 636 S. Main St., LaFayette
- Walnut Grove - Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 55 Walnut Grove Road, LaFayette
- Rock Spring - Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 265 Bicentennial Trail, Building 500 (Student Center), Rock Spring
- Armuchee Valley - Armuchee Valley Community Center, 11471 E. Highway 136, LaFayette
- Mountain - Mt. Pleasant Community Center, 5981 Highway 157, Rising Fawn
- Chattanooga Valley - Chattanooga Valley Nazarene Church, 2853 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone
- Kensington - Cassandra Baptist Church, 1371 W. Cove Road, Chickamauga
- Rossville - Rossville Civic Center, 400 McFarland Ave., Rossville
- Chickamauga - Chickamauga Civic Center, 1817 Lee Clarkson Road, Chickamauga
- Fairyland - Lookout Mountain United Methodist Church, 1300 Lula Lake Road, Lookout Mountain
- Fairview - VFW, 98 Memorial Drive, Rossville
If you change your mind about voting absentee
If you received an absentee ballot and change your mind and decide to vote in person, you will have to bring your blank absentee ballot with you to a polling location or you will have to go to a polling location and request in writing that your unsubmitted absentee ballot be canceled. A poll worker will have to call the elections office to verify that you did not submit a ballot.
For more information
Go online to www.walkercountyelections.com, or email elections@walkerga.us, or call the elections office at 706-638-4349. Or you can visit the elections office is at the Walker County Courthouse, 103 S. Duke St. 110, LaFayette; the office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.