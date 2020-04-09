In recent weeks we have adjusted to a new normal for working, shopping, dining, doing homework and other daily activities. The Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger invite readers to submit photos of what you are doing as you shelter in place. If you have high-resolution/large size photos of your family cooking, gardening, doing homework, playing games, working puzzles, making masks, etc., please, send them along with captions of who is in the photo, what they are doing and the city where you live to catoosacountynews@npco.com or walkercountymessenger@npco.com. Selected photos will be published in the newspaper and/or online.

