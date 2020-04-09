In recent weeks we have adjusted to a new normal for working, shopping, dining, doing homework and other daily activities. The Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger invite readers to submit photos of what you are doing as you shelter in place. If you have high-resolution/large size photos of your family cooking, gardening, doing homework, playing games, working puzzles, making masks, etc., please, send them along with captions of who is in the photo, what they are doing and the city where you live to catoosacountynews@npco.com or walkercountymessenger@npco.com. Selected photos will be published in the newspaper and/or online.
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Third death attributed to COVID-19 infection announced from Floyd County, Bartow up to 6
- Statistical models predict COVID-19 cases will peak locally in the coming weeks
- Shaw to shut down plants across the country, starting Monday
- Cellular network service interruption in Polk County and southern Floyd County
- Kemp extends Georgia shelter-at-home order through April 30
- Update: 7 more Floyd residents test positive for COVID-19; Bartow records 4 deaths in a day
- Calhoun business owner charged with human trafficking, child molestation
- Graduation plans for local schools this year
- Floyd Medical Center CEO says COVID-19 worst is yet to come
- Alabama authorities investigate domestic shooting, drowning